Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retakes $49,000 Level

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin price prediction forms another higher-high as the bulls are aiming for the resistance level of $50,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has resumed its upward movement after a brief dip from today’s trading bringing the price from $48,285 to trade at the current level of $49,136. A few days ago, BTC/USD started another upward movement picking the price from the support level of $43,955 after which it headed to a high of around $49,400 yesterday. Today, the price of the leading crypto asset is once again heading towards the north, in fact, it is now returning back below the upper boundary of the channel.

