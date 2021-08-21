Cancel
Austin FC 3, Portland Timbers 1 - Final: Video highlights, live updates recap

The Oregonian
 7 days ago
UPDATE: Austin FC defeat the Portland Timbers 3-1. The Portland Timbers are still searching for a bounce-back win after one of the worst losses in team history followed by squandering a late lead in a disappointing draw. But tonight the Timbers get their best chance yet at earning some much-needed points on this road trip when Portland visits Austin FC tonight at Q2 Stadium. This match kicks off at on Saturday, August 21, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Diego Fagundez added a goal and an assist and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-1. Sebastian Druissi, who signed with Austin on July 29, scored his first MLS goal. Dairon Asprilla scored his career-high fifth goal of the season for Portland to cap the scoring in the 55th minute.

