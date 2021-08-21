Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Phil Valentine, Anti-Vax and Anti-Mask Radio Host, Dies at 61 of COVID Complications

By Alex Noble
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Right-wing radio host Phil Valentine has died following a battle with COVID-19 for over a month. He was 61 years old. Valentine’s passing was announced by SuperTalk 99.7 WTN on Saturday. On July 11, Valentine confirmed that he had been diagnosed with the virus on Facebook, telling his audience that...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 2

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Host#The Valentine#Covid Complications#Supertalk#Wtn#Daily Caller#Pro Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSpin

Brian May Calls Anti-Vaxxers, Including Eric Clapton, ‘Fruitcakes’

Brian May considers Eric Clapton one of his “heroes,” but that doesn’t mean he’s okay with anti-vaxxers. During an interview with The Independent, the Queen guitarist labelled anti-vax rock stars “fruitcakes,” including Clapton, Verve’s Richard Ashcroft and Stone Roses’ Ian Brown, who all have said they won’t play shows that require “COVID passports” to gain admission.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Tom Hanks' son Chet stands by his anti-vaccine remarks

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks recently double-downed on his stance that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't for him. On Wednesday, Chet took to his Instagram account and spoke about his past remarks surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. "I'm going to keep this...
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CelebritiesThe Tab

Shock: Tom Hanks’ weird son Chet is massive anti-vaxxer

Chet Hanks, son of iconic movie star Tom Hanks, is at it again and being more annoying than ever. Right in the middle of his “white boy summer,” Chet posted a video on Instagram about his stance on vaccines. Needless to say, none of what he said is supported by...
Public HealthMarin Independent Journal

Jennifer Aniston sparks rare controversy by denouncing COVID anti-vaxxers

Jennifer Aniston’s name would never be on the list of Hollywood celebrities who regularly aggravate the Fox News/Newsmax adherents with her liberal politics, but she risked their outrage by revealing that she’s had it with people who won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19. In an interview with InStyle magazine, the 52-year-old...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

The Morning Show Star Jennifer Aniston Stands By Anti-Anti-Vax Stance

In a recent interview for next month's InStyle magazine cover story, Friends and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston made it clear that when it comes to COVID-19, the only folks she wants in her day-to-day life are those who've been vaccinated. "It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,' she explained. Those individuals were a part of that "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts"- people that Aniston can't risk her health or the health of those she loves. In addition, Aniston also believes that individuals have a "moral and professional" responsibility to dislcose their vaccination status. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," Aniston explained. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."
Sciencekiss951.com

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Isn’t An Anti-Vaxxer

The new faces of Jeopardy! aren’t exactly getting off on the right foot. Mike Richards facing renewed backlash over his pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuits while producing The Price Is Right. And now Mayim Bialik is being criticized for her vaccine hesitancy in her 2012 book, Beyond the Sling.

Comments / 2

Community Policy