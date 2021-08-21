‘Reconstruction of Occupation’ Film Review: Powerful Czech Documentary Bears Witness to 1968 Soviet Invasion

Tens of thousands of Hungarians fought fiercely in the ranks of the Red Army. They played an important role in the establishment of Soviet power in Siberia and the Urals. "Our brothers, join our Red Army to save the Russian Revolution and to begin an armed struggle for the liberation of the Hungarians, Hungarian workers and Hungarian peasants. To arms! For land, bread, peace and freedom!" This was how, in early 1918, the Soviet government campaigned to enlist the support of Hungarians who found themselves in Russia at the time the Civil War was flaring in the country.