‘Reconstruction of Occupation’ Film Review: Powerful Czech Documentary Bears Witness to 1968 Soviet Invasion

By Steve Pond
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
It’s hard to imagine a more well-timed and well-placed documentary than Jan Siki’s “Reconstruction of Occupation,” which debuted on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic. The film had its world premiere 53 years to the day that Soviet tanks and military vehicles rolled into what was then Czechoslovakia, and it screened in a theater, the Kino Čas, that sits on streets that saw those military vehicles in August 1968.

