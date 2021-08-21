Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Apple TV+ Caves to Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney’s Demand for Biscuits for ‘Ted Lasso’ Joke

By Jennifer Maas
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know there is no one nicer in this world (fictional or otherwise) than Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso. But the same cannot be said for Jeremy Swift’s “Ted Lasso” character, Leslie Higgins, who delivered a joke on Friday’s episode of the Apple TV+ comedy that offended Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds so much that they demanded some of Ted’s famous biscuits as restitution for the comment.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Hannah Waddingham
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jeremy Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Apple Tv Caves#The Wrexham Afc#Americans#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?. Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Ryan Reynolds Trolled Ted Lasso After The Show Made A Joke About Him

Ted Lasso is one of those feel-good comfort shows that is guaranteed to put you in a good mood, but two people weren’t smiling after catching up on Season 2. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were briefly called out in a recent episode for their new ownership of a Welsh football club, and the two actors had the perfect response. The stars love a good joke, so Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds responded to Ted Lasso’s joke about them by going all out and drafting a very official looking legal notice.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Why did Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ do a Christmas episode in August?

Why, in mid-August, is the latest installment of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso comedy series, “Carol Of The Bells,” a Christmas episode?. From a practical standpoint, “Carol Of The Bells” exists because, after the Ted Lasso writers’ room finished plotting 10 episodes for season two, Apple extended its order to 12. In a quintessential example of on-the-fly television shot-calling, a pair of standalone episodes were hatched, including one set during Christmastime that was meant, as writer Joe Kelly told the Los Angeles Times, to fill the space between “when shit goes down and is about to go down.”
TV Serieswmleader.com

Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed Reacts to That Spitting Scene

We can’t just be a goldfish and forget that spitting scene from Ted Lasso‘s newest episode. Episode five of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy features Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed) hocking a loogie at his reflection in a mirror in an attempt to build his confidence. This moment came about after boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) admits to physically making herself big before entering intimidating situations.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Ted Lasso' Recap: We'll Have What Ted's Having

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Rainbow,” coming up just as soon as you have a ticket for Reba McEntire…. Early in “Rainbow,” Ted and the team are watching video of yet another Richmond loss in what increasingly feels like a wasted season for the club. Our hero suggests that the key to escaping the spiral is for the players to put their faith in communism — or rather, “rom-communism,” as in movies like When Harry Met Sally or The Wedding Planner. Why? As Ted explains, “Believing in rom-communism is all about believing everything’s gonna work out in the end.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Trio Of Stars On Positivity, Believing & No Filters – Contenders TV: The Nominees

“Sometimes I think that people, even though they’re meaning to be generous about what the show gave to everyone during this global pandemic, I do believe that whether I was anything to do with it or not, the show as a piece would have had that effect anyway, because the writing is exquisite and was needed,” Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham said about the Jason Sudeikis-led Apple TV+ series. Having debuted August 14 last year when so many of us were in lockdown during some of the darkest days of the pandemic, the series developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and...
Premier Leaguewegotthiscovered.com

Where Was Ted Lasso Filmed?

Ted Lasso has become a sleeper hit for Apple TV Plus. The comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis started life as a series of NBC Sports adverts designed to promote NBC Sports’ coverage of Premier League soccer. The commercials became so popular that they quickly spawned a popular stand-alone TV series that has just been renewed for its third season.
TV SeriesSFGate

From 'Cobra Kai' to 'Ted Lasso,' Tense Relationships Make for Thoughtful TV

Call it adversarial evolution: this year’s slate of comedy series Emmy nominees tell stories of characters in states of conflict. But the friction in these rocky relationships isn’t just funny — it’s transformative. Ultimately, these sparring partners are making each other into better versions of themselves. The pairings encompass everything...
TV Seriescarolinajournal.com

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ a modern-day legislator?

Five episodes into “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV, and I have concluded that it is the wittiest, best written, and most entertaining show I have watched in a long time. The characters are cleverly curated and superbly acted. Jason Sudeikis is fabulous. If left at that, perhaps it would be...
CelebritiesPeople

Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster on Playing Lovable Bad Boy Jamie Tartt: 'He's a Lot Softer on the Inside'

No one understands and appreciates fans' love-hate relationship with Ted Lasso's resident bad boy Jamie Tartt than the actor who plays him, Phil Dunster. "This is just a continuation of the peeling back of Jamie's onion skin. It was pretty stinky on the outside and it continues to be stinky," Dunster, 29, says of the character's second season antics. "But he's actually a lot softer on the inside."
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Admit Ted’s Sunny Philosophy Doesn’t Always Work

This story about “Ted Lasso” first appeared in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. On the surface a fish-out-of-water comedy about a Midwestern football coach who’s hired to take over a struggling soccer team on the outskirts of London even though he has no experience with the sport, AppleTV’s “Ted Lasso” ends up being a lot more than that. The show, which set an Emmy record for a first-year comedy series by racking up 20 nominations, is in some ways gloriously optimistic and sunny, but it also stares down loss and depression as it dares to find tenderness and forgiveness. It’s a foul-mouthed comedy but also an open-hearted testament to healing, and a welcome balm in tough times.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Ted Lasso’s New Mystery: Who is Rebecca Texting on Bantr?

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 5 “Rainbow” is an ode to romantic comedies. From Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) hilariously rushing to be with his one true love, the soccer pitch, to Higgins (Jeremy Swift) sweetly declaring his love for his own “rainbow,” it’s a schmaltzy ode to feel-good love stories. Which leads us to ask…is Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) on the verge of her happily ever after? A key theme of this season has been AFC Richmond’s owner’s quest to find someone worthy of her. And it seems she’s found someone she connects with on the blind dating app Bantr. What if it’s Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Ted Lasso is Wonderfully Terrible & Terribly Wonderful: A Cynic's Take

I really don't want to be the person to burst everyone's bubble, but Ted Lasso is bad. Not that the show itself is not well-written or acted– it is, in fact, impeccably produced– but it is simply so out of touch with reality as to be irresponsible. It is the most-unmoored-from-reality show on television and any streaming network, and that includes animated shows about the Marvel Cinematic Universe where T'Challa goes to space or where a septuagenarian mad scientist hops into a different dimension with his dim-witted grandson.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Did Ted Lasso Just Reveal Rebecca's Bantr Match? Or Was It a Misdirect?

Do you believe in communism — err, rom-communism? What about a potential romance between a biscuit maker and a biscuit connoisseur? Friday’s Ted Lasso goes there (or at least hints at the idea of going there) with the eponymous Midwestern coach and “Bossgirl” Rebecca — and you probably have an opinion on the matter. Throughout Season 2, Episode 5, Rebecca chats with her Bantr match, known only as “LDN152.” Asked what she’s looking for on the dating app, AFC Richmond’s team owner answers, “Love, I suppose.” While in attendance at Richmond’s match against the Owls, Rebecca tells LDN152 that she’s at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy