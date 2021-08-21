Apple TV+ Caves to Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney’s Demand for Biscuits for ‘Ted Lasso’ Joke
We all know there is no one nicer in this world (fictional or otherwise) than Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso. But the same cannot be said for Jeremy Swift’s “Ted Lasso” character, Leslie Higgins, who delivered a joke on Friday’s episode of the Apple TV+ comedy that offended Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds so much that they demanded some of Ted’s famous biscuits as restitution for the comment.www.thewrap.com
