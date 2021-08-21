Apple TV+ Caves to Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney’s Demand for Biscuits for ‘Ted Lasso’ Joke

“Sometimes I think that people, even though they’re meaning to be generous about what the show gave to everyone during this global pandemic, I do believe that whether I was anything to do with it or not, the show as a piece would have had that effect anyway, because the writing is exquisite and was needed,” Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham said about the Jason Sudeikis-led Apple TV+ series. Having debuted August 14 last year when so many of us were in lockdown during some of the darkest days of the pandemic, the series developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and...