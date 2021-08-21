Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Montgomery; Stewart FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND STEWART COUNTIES At 612 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding ongoing across the warned area with numerous water rescues in progress in southern Montgomery County. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen so far today. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dover, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Indian Mound, Land Between The Lakes and Palmyra. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE