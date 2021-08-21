Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Stewart by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Montgomery; Stewart FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND STEWART COUNTIES At 612 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding ongoing across the warned area with numerous water rescues in progress in southern Montgomery County. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen so far today. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dover, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Indian Mound, Land Between The Lakes and Palmyra. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stewart, TN
City
Palmyra, TN
County
Montgomery County, TN
County
Stewart County, TN
City
Cumberland City, TN
City
Dover, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy