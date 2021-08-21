Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson County, TN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL DICKSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
City
Dickson, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy