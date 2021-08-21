Cancel
Tishomingo County, MS

Tornado Warning issued for Tishomingo by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Tishomingo The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Iuka, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Midway around 620 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Bacon Springs, Oldham, Hazard Switch, Mingo, Blythe Crossing, Bloody Springs, Petertown and Carter Branch. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

