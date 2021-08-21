Cancel
Missing 4-Day-Old Baby From Worcester Has Been Found Safe; 2 Suspects Arrested For Kidnapping

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester Police say a missing baby has been found safe. They were looking for the four-day-old baby girl who was kidnapped by an acquaintance of the baby’s mother near Southbridge and Cambridge Street around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Two suspects – Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas, 19, of Milford and Daquan Jefferson, 23, of Worcester – have been arrested for kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child. They will be arraigned in court at a later time.

Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas was one of two suspects arrested for kidnapping an infant. (Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department)

The woman who called police said she was in contact with Lauziere-Cuevas through Facebook. Lauziere-Cuevas and the mother had never met in person prior to Saturday.

Lauziere-Cuevas offered to pick up the woman with her baby to meet for coffee. After the woman and her baby got into her car, they stopped at a gas station on Southbridge Street. Lauziere-Cuevas then drove away with the baby when mother left the car to go into the gas station store.

The four-day-old baby is now safe. (Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department)

The mother found a Holy Cross police officer close by, who called Worcester Police to alert them about the situation.

Police found Lauziere-Cuevas’ car in Shrewsbury around 10 a.m., but she and the baby were not inside.

At around 12 p.m., officers were called about a male leaving the baby with “an uninvolved citizen” at a Subway restaurant on Lincoln Street. Police found the baby unharmed, and she was reunited with her mother.

