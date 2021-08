Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York went 4-for-4 in earning spots on a pair of USA Lacrosse select teams. That organization announced on Friday that Carlie Desimone (Baldwinsville) has been named to the U-16 squad and Francesca Argentieri (Westhill), Shea Baker (Ithaca) and Gracie Britton (CBA) were slotted on the U-18 team. The were among 44 players on the two teams coming from high schools from 13 states and the District of Columbia that represent 30 different club programs around the nation.