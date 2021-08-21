Cancel
Whoa, Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien Looks Completely Different With Bleach Blonde Hair And Tattoos For New Movie

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
This week, Dylan O’Brien turns 30. The actor recently surpassed a decade since finding his big break on Teen Wolf, which first hit TV screens during the summer of 2011, and he’s since began and ended work on the successful Maze Runner movies. So the question becomes, what’s next for him? As every great artist does at the dawn of a new era, O’Brien has gone for a dramatic new look, and it’s for an upcoming movie he’ll star in.

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news.

Zoey Deutch
Quinn Shephard
Dylan O'brien
Mark Wahlberg
CelebritiesIn Style

Margot Robbie Debuted Red Hair on the Set of Her New Movie

Margot Robbie is busy. Like six projects in the IMDb pipeline busy. And with high-profile acting jobs comes high-profile hair changes — a woman who's played both Harley Quinn and Queen Elizabeth I knows that all too well. On Sunday, the I, Tonya star arrived on the set of Damien...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Wolf' Star Dylan O'Brien Is Unrecognizable With Platinum Blond Buzz Cut

As he enters a new phase in his career, Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien is rocking an edgy new haircut. Production began on O'Brien's latest film, Not Okay, and he's unrecognizable with his new style: a platinum blond buzz cut. Fans know O'Brien best, as a shaggy brunette, but this new look certainly has people talking. The film's official TikTok account also documented the dramatic transformation.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jungle Cruise Has A Joke With A Sword The Adults Are Gonna Love, But The Rock And Emily Blunt Reveal It Was Supposed To Be Way Dirtier

Like many Disney movies that have come before it, Jungle Cruise will appeal to kids and parents alike. By casting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt as its lead actors, the movie’s creative team made it possible for the movie -- based on the popular Disney theme park attraction - to be more of an adult-friendly crowd-pleaser. It turns out that decision meant they had to cut some of the actors’ best bits back to keep Jungle Cruise kid-friendly -- including a hilarious scene involving some dirty jokes about a sword.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Dylan O’Brien debuts blond buzzcut for Hulu film ‘Not Okay’

Dylan O’Brien is having a blond moment. For his upcoming role in the Hulu movie “Not Okay,” the actor, 29, traded his dark brown hair for a platinum buzzcut. The film’s official TikTok debuted his new ‘do, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation on Tuesday. In the clip, the...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien reveals hair transformation for new movie

Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien has gone blonde for his next project. Titled Not Okay and shooting now in New York City, the movie finds a "misguided young woman desperate for friends and fame" hopping on a fictional holiday to Paris in order to increase her social media popularity.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Dylan O’Brien As A Blonde May Be Our New Favorite Thing

Dylan O’Brien embracing Tik Tok might be our new favorite thing. We know that social media managers on the set of movies are capturing all of the content, but the more that actors have fun with it and become involved, the happier that we are. Dylan O’Brien boarded the Not...
CelebritiesComicBook

Teen Wolf Star Dylan O'Brien Shocks Fans With Wild New Look

Dylan O'Brien has arrived on set for his new movie Not Okay and with it gotten a new haircut, one that has broken the internet. As noticed by our sister site PopCulture, O'Brien is now rocking a platinum blond buzz cut for the film and fans have taken to the internet to scream in tandem together. Best known for length brown hair, The Maze Runner star will turn 30-years-old next week but his time on set of the new film will be in an almost unrecognizable look. "Meet Colin," reads the original post of O'Brien's new hair, prompting the official Not Okay Instagram account to post a transformation video of how it all happened.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Candyman Star Vanessa Estelle Williams Explains How Nia DaCosta Helped Her Prepare For The Sequel

Spoilers ahead for the new Candyman! Check out the new horror movie if you don’t want some plot points revealed. The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years, with some beloved properties returning to theaters as a result. The latest example of this is Nia DaCosta’s Candyman movie, which arrives in theaters this weekend. Original star Vanessa Estelle Williams is reprising her role in this new installment, and recently explained how DaCosta helped her prepare for the sequel.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Vacation Friends’ John Cena Credits His Time In The WWE For His Hilarious Deadpan Style

In recent years, John Cena has effectively joined the ranks of great deadpan comedians such as Aubrey Plaza, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell with his roles in Trainwreck, The Suicide Squad and this weekend’s release, Vacation Friends. The actor has really come into his style of humor in the past few years, and he’s speaking to how it has become a defining part of his Hollywood career.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jessica Chastain Clarifies Comments About Tammy Faye Makeup Damage

Jessica Chastain is no stranger to telling true stories, famously being nominated for her role in Zero Dark Thirty, along with portraying poker entrepreneur Molly Bloom in Molly’s Game and WWII animal lover Antonia Zabinski in The Zookeeper’s Wife. One of Chastian’s latest roles is the actress’ most impressive transformation yet, as she plays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. Though according to the actress, a recent interview led to some misinformation about her time playing the role.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Florence Pugh Dyed Her Blonde Hair a Fall-Ready Brunette Shade

There may be approximately one month left of summer, but Florence Pugh is already delivering fall hair color inspiration. The actress is currently filming Netflix movie The Wonder in Ireland, and has dyed her hair darker for her role. Pugh gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her new warm chocolate brown hair in a selfie she posted of herself drinking a pint of Guinness.
Musicthezoereport.com

Lorde's New Blonde Hair Is The Latest Celebrity Hair Transformation

After a nearly four-year hiatus, Lorde has finally returned to the spotlight. However, the brooding teen queen that dominated the charts with dark-pop hits like “Royals” is long gone. Instead, the New Zealand native is serving up something light and airy — and not just when it comes to her music. This week, the singer dropped the music video for her song “Mood Ring”, the third single off of her upcoming album Solar Power. In it, she’s seen lounging in a tent, waving a bundle of sage and dancing in unison with her ladies-in-waiting, but one detail sticks out the most — her platinum blonde hair.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Following Their Red Carpet Return

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out for the New York City premiere of Reynolds' new movie Free Guy on Tuesday night, and both actors documented the celebration on their social media accounts. Reynolds also used the opportunity to troll his wife, which his fans always appreciate. The Canadian star...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Miranda Rae Mayo looks completely different in incredible throwback photo

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo has shared an adorable photo of herself from her school days, and we can't believe how different she looks!. The actress, who portrays Stella Kidd on the NBC drama, shared the amazing throwback with HELLO! for our new Back to School digital issue. In the photo, she can be seen striking a pose in her bathing suit as she enjoyed a day out at the pool.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New image reveals first look at Joaquin Phoenix's first movie role since Joker

The first look at C'mon C'mon, a new A24 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been revealed ahead of its premiere at New York Film Festival. Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann and Jaboukie Young-White also star. The newly released black and white image features Phoenix and Norman. The movie will have its premiere at New York Film Festival in October, but it doesn't have a theatrical release date yet.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Red Notice Producer Reveals Why Fans Are Gonna Love Netflix’s Movie With The Rock, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot

Red Notice is one of many big-budget films Netflix banked making the platform a competitor for the studios. One reason the streamer has so much faith in the action thriller is its A-list leads. Having Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in one film is a rarity in Hollywood. Plus, it appears to be the DC-Marvel crossover moviegoers didn’t know they wanted. But one person who seems more excited compared to anyone else is the film’s producer Hiram Garcia. The Red Notice producer revealed why fans will love the Netflix thriller.

