Whoa, Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien Looks Completely Different With Bleach Blonde Hair And Tattoos For New Movie

Dylan O'Brien has arrived on set for his new movie Not Okay and with it gotten a new haircut, one that has broken the internet. As noticed by our sister site PopCulture, O'Brien is now rocking a platinum blond buzz cut for the film and fans have taken to the internet to scream in tandem together. Best known for length brown hair, The Maze Runner star will turn 30-years-old next week but his time on set of the new film will be in an almost unrecognizable look. "Meet Colin," reads the original post of O'Brien's new hair, prompting the official Not Okay Instagram account to post a transformation video of how it all happened.