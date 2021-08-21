Whoa, Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien Looks Completely Different With Bleach Blonde Hair And Tattoos For New Movie
This week, Dylan O’Brien turns 30. The actor recently surpassed a decade since finding his big break on Teen Wolf, which first hit TV screens during the summer of 2011, and he’s since began and ended work on the successful Maze Runner movies. So the question becomes, what’s next for him? As every great artist does at the dawn of a new era, O’Brien has gone for a dramatic new look, and it’s for an upcoming movie he’ll star in.www.cinemablend.com
