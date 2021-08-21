Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clermont, FL

Live Well Foundation of South Lake Granted One Million Dollars To The Community Foundation of South Lake

sltablet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Well Foundation of South Lake granted one million dollars to the Community Foundation of South Lake (CFSLC) during the South Lake Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast on Friday, August 20. This grant is the final of 12 grants from Live Well Foundation of South Lakes 2021 Capacity/Empowerment grant cycle and will establish a Live Well Foundation of South Lake health and wellness fund at the Community Foundation of South Lake. The Live Well Fund will support health and wellness initiatives under the $50,000 threshold of Live Well Foundation of South Lake Grants.

sltablet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
City
Clermont, FL
Local
Florida Education
Clermont, FL
Education
Clermont, FL
Society
Lake County, FL
Society
County
Lake County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profit Organizations#Mental Health Services#Professions#Charity#Cfslc#Chamber Of Commerce#The Live Well Fund#New Wave Christian Church#United Way Of Lake#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy