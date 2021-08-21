Live Well Foundation of South Lake granted one million dollars to the Community Foundation of South Lake (CFSLC) during the South Lake Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast on Friday, August 20. This grant is the final of 12 grants from Live Well Foundation of South Lakes 2021 Capacity/Empowerment grant cycle and will establish a Live Well Foundation of South Lake health and wellness fund at the Community Foundation of South Lake. The Live Well Fund will support health and wellness initiatives under the $50,000 threshold of Live Well Foundation of South Lake Grants.