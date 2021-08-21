Cancel
Hilary Duff Tests Positive For COVID-19 Just As How I Met Your Father Production Gets Started

 7 days ago
With a new COVID-19 variant on the scene, more people are testing positive for the virus. Even vaccinated people are experiencing breakthrough cases as a result of the Delta variant. Unfortunately, How I Met Your Father’s Hilary Duff is now one of the latest celebrities to test positive for the virus, and the new arrives just as production was just starting on the upcoming spinoff series.

