Seward County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Seward by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Seward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Seward County through 645 PM CDT At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Baker, or 9 miles south of Liberal, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Liberal around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hayne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

