Southeast Notes: Nunn, Rozier, Wagner, Garnett

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew NBPA president CJ McCollum is unhappy with how the Heat handled Kendrick Nunn during free agency. On August 3, Miami pulled its qualifying offer for Nunn, making him an unrestricted free agent. Appearing on a podcast with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, McCollum charged that the Heat made the decision after most teams with cap space had already allocated their free agent money (hat tip to Brad Sullivan of Heat Nation).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Sullivan
Person
Marlon Garnett
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Dan Devine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#New Nbpa#Espn#Heat Nation#Lakers#The Southeast Division#Hornets#Magic#Summer League#Nba Com#Hawks
