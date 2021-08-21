California’s unemployment rate remained at 7.6 percent in July
California’s unemployment rate remained at 7.6 percent in July as the state’s employers added 114,400 non-farm payroll jobs1, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. This comes after June’s unemployment rate was revised downward from 7.7 percent to 7.6 percent due to a downward-revised (-17,300) month-over decline in unemployed persons for the month.www.oc-breeze.com
