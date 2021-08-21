Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s unemployment rate remained at 7.6 percent in July

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s unemployment rate remained at 7.6 percent in July as the state’s employers added 114,400 non-farm payroll jobs1, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. This comes after June’s unemployment rate was revised downward from 7.7 percent to 7.6 percent due to a downward-revised (-17,300) month-over decline in unemployed persons for the month.

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Edd#Leisure Hospitality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 1

Community Policy