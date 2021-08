With one high-priced New York Jets free agent watching his season end prematurely, another big acquisition will need to step up for a rebuilding Gang Green. With the excruciating loss of edge rusher Carl Lawson for the season due to a torn Achilles, more pressure will be put on New York's young offensive crew. Unfortunately, there is no one-for-one replacement for Lawson on the Jets roster. As good as Robert Saleh and his scheme is, watching its best pass rusher go down before the season started is a mortal blow to an already questionable defense.