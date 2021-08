It’s no secret that since the New York Mets acquisition of former Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, it has not gone exactly as planned. While Baez has provided some fresh energy as well as contributed heavily in two Mets wins, he is now on the injured list with back spasms and he has only played in ten games since being traded over to Queens. In that time span, he also is only hitting .171, which has been extremely underwhelming considering he was red-hot at the plate coming over to New York and he had been one of the Cubs’ best offensive threats all season.