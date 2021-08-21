Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

State Employees Working Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s Jurisdiction Will Be Required To Wear Masks

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNjBj_0bZ4hfII00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A mask mandate will once again be in place for all state employees and contracted staff under Governor Tom Wolf’s jurisdiction beginning on Monday.

According to a memo sent out on Friday, all employees and contracted staff working indoors will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The governor’s office tells KDKA this is not a masking order like was issued by the Pennsylvania secretary of health, it’s an employee policy.

The decision was made now that nearly all of Pennsylvania’s counties are seeing a high or substantial level of COVID-19 transmission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Tv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Taking Advantage Of An Education Funding Plan From Pa. Treasury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Treasury gives $100 in a savings account to every baby born or adopted in the state. But only about 10 percent of families are taking advantage of it. It started across Pennsylvania about a year-and-a-half year ago, and officials are hoping more people will learn about the program, sign onto their account, and start saving. Since KDKA reported in January of 2020 that babies born in Pennsylvania get a free $100 in a savings account, about 31,000 families have started saving for their kids. But whether it’s information overload or sleep deprivation, 90 percent of families in...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3,509 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,509 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,288,041 cases and 28,180 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 1,722 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 476 patients are in ICUs. The state says 12,109,964 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,926,165 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 65.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Joins 59 Cities Worldwide Ready To ‘Immediately’ Welcome Afghan Refugees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Bill Peduto says Pittsburgh is one of nearly 60 cities across the world ready to “immediately” welcome Afghan refugees. Peduto tweeted Friday that the city is joining others in supporting the Mayors Migration Council “in an effort to establish subnational solutions.” As mayors representing cities across the globe, we stand ready to immediately welcome Afghan refugees in our communities. Pittsburgh is proud to be one of 59 global cities supporting ⁦@MayorsMigration⁩ in efforts to establish subnational solutions. https://t.co/aEEf4GCAKy — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 27, 2021 Across the state, Philadelphia International Airport will be the second passenger airport...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

After U.S. Supreme Court Ends Eviction Moratorium, Leaders Remind People Rental Assistance Money Is Still Available

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the eviction moratorium, that has opened the door for evictions to resume. Pittsburgh United Executive Director Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy was disappointed to hear this ruling. “I am worried for the families in Allegheny and throughout the commonwealth who are facing eviction,” she said. She said the court’s decision leaves thousands at risk of losing their homes. It also has landlords in a tough spot because the pandemic has not been easy on them either. “The last 18 months through COVID has been especially hard for the landlord community,” Action Housing general counsel Kyle...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker To Introduce Bill Allowing Teens To Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KKDKA) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker plans on introducing legislation that would allow teens to get vaccinated without parental consent. One bill proposed by State Rep. Dan Frankel would allow people 14 or older to get vaccines recommended by the United States Advisory Committee and prevent parents or guardians from overriding the decision. Another would require parents seeking religious or philosophical exemptions from mandatory school vaccinations to get a yearly medical consultation to understand the threats of being unvaccinated. “We know there are parents that are listening to and reading internet sites that don’t believe in having themselves or their children vaccinated for COVID when they’re eligible,” Frankel told the Post-Gazette. “It’s putting not only themselves and their families at risk but our community at risk, both in terms of spreading a disease and thwarting our ability to have a full-throated economic recovery.” Frankel is expected to unveil the bills on Monday.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh Using Funds From American Rescue Plan To Fill More Than 100 Jobs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is now hiring. Thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan, the city will be able to fill vacant jobs that have been frozen since last May. Mayor Bill Peduto says federal funding will restore jobs that had been cut from the city’s budget. Those positions include recreation leaders, crossing guards, code inspectors, HVAC technicians, and project managers. The city says more than 100 positions will be going up on the jobs website over the next few weeks.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Health Department Reports 271 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 271 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 201 are confirmed and 70 are probable cases. There have been 7,598 total hospitalizations and 108,589 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,060. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Posts Consumer Alerts For 2 Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has posted consumer alerts for two businesses. One was posted for Gooski’s in Polish Hill Thursday and another for McKnight Kitchen in Ross Township on Wednesday. The Health Department says Gooski’s had multiple violations, including evidence of smoking in the kitchen and mold found in multiple places. There were also several violations at McKnight Kitchen like the improper cold holding of food and inadequate refrigeration. When the consumer alerts are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Ethics Commission Cites Pittsburgh Public School Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet For Numerous Violations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Ethics Commission found Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet committed ethics violations with expenses and time off for trips. It’s the result of a two-year probe. The commission found Superintendent Hamlet violated the ethics code with expenses that should have been returned to district coffers. At a press conference Thursday morning, the superintendent said the report has vindicated him. “I have done nothing wrong. This actually vindicates me,” he said. Despite being cited for multiple ethics violations and ordered to repay thousands of dollars, Dr. Anthony Hamlet embraced the commission’s findings, saying they cleared him of wrongdoing....
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny School Board Meeting Adjourned Because Some Parents Wouldn’t Wear Masks

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A North Allegheny school board meeting was shut down because disruptive parents would not comply with the district’s mask mandate. Parents planned on sharing their opinions with the school board, but things got out of hand and the meeting ended before it could begin on Wednesday. There were heated arguments outside and inside the meeting. Parents were chanting “freedom” and “let them breathe.” Some parents were wearing masks, and others would not put them on. WATCH: Lindsay Ward Reports “We cannot continue with this meeting until everyone is wearing a mask,” said board member Scott Russell. The board made it clear...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Doyle Says He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Doyle says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Doyle, a Forest Hill Democrat, tweeted Wednesday that he is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms. He will quarantine in Washington, D.C. for 10 days. “Despite being fully #vaccinated and taking the appropriate precautions, I have tested positive for #COVID19 while in Washington for votes. I’m feeling okay and having only mild symptoms, but I’ll be quarantining in DC for a 10-day period, as the District of Columbia requires,” Doyle tweeted. Despite being fully #vaccinated and taking the appropriate precautions, I have tested positive for #COVID19 while in Washington for votes. I'm feeling okay and having only mild symptoms, but I'll be quarantining in DC for a 10-day period, as the District of Columbia requires. — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) August 25, 2021 Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wished Doyle a speedy recovery. “Sending prayers from Pittsburgh. Rest and listen to your doctors. We need your leadership and appreciate all that you do,” Peduto tweeted. Sending prayers from Pittsburgh. Rest and listen to your doctors. We need your leadership and appreciate all that you do. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 25, 2021
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Health Department Tracking Vaccination Rates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is keeping track of which areas of the county have the lowest vaccination rates. Places such as Duquesne, Manchester, and McKeesport are highlighted among those with low vaccination rates. However, in Allegheny County, Braddock has the fewest number of vaccinations. A full report of vaccinations in the county can be found on the health department’s website by following this link.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Says His Office Was Not Advised On Closure Of Shuman Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County District Attorney has responded to the imminent closure of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. District Attorney Stephen Zappala says his office wasn’t advised or consulted on the implications of the closure. Zappala’s full statement is below. “We have been aware of management issues regarding the Shuman Center for quite some time. It’s obvious when you’re operating under a provisional license that there are ongoing matters that are not being addressed or corrected. Not having been advised or consulted on the legal implications of the proposed Shuman Center closure, it’s necessary to make appropriate inquiries into...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools To Reimburse Families Driving Kids To School Amid Transportation Shortage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools will reimburse mileage for families driving their kids to school and are asking them to release their seats. The district announced on Thursday that the board of directors approved the reimbursement for eligible families. The rate is $10 per day roundtrip for less than 12 miles or $20 per day roundtrip for less than 24 miles. The reimbursement comes as the district continues to battle a transportation shortage. Not having enough bus drivers was one of the reasons the district pushed back its start week. The district says bus passes will be given to...
Monessen, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Monessen Council Votes To Move City Hall Due To Mold Issues

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Monessen is moving its city hall. City council voted to move operations next door to the former Community Bank building. The building was donated to the city last year. Last week, the city discovered extensive mold at the current building. The city says moving will be easier and cheaper than dealing with the mold.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne Light Warning Customers Concerning Ongoing Scam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a scam alert being issued for Duquesne Light customers. The company says customers are reporting getting calls that look like they’re coming from Duquesne Light. Instead, it’s scammers spoofing their number in order to seem legitimate. The scammer claims the customer has an unpaid balance, and threatens to terminate service unless the balance is paid up immediately. Duquesne Light says they will never cut off power the same day because of non-payment. The company suggests hanging up and calling Duquesne Light directly. If you’ve been targeted by a scam, don’t hesitate to contact your local police.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Organization Helps Refugees From Afghanistan Find Comfort

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local organizations from Pittsburgh are jumping in to help refugees from Afghanistan already in American find comfort. Hello Neighbor is no stranger to providing support to refugees from different countries. The organization has already helped 40 Afghan families, and officials are expecting more as evacuations continue overseas. For now, the organization is doing what it can to prepare. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “There’s going to be a lot of preparation that’s not overnight to prepare for new Afghans to come in and there’s a long road ahead. So we’re, every day, assessing the needs of the Afghans in our community and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy