State Employees Working Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s Jurisdiction Will Be Required To Wear Masks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A mask mandate will once again be in place for all state employees and contracted staff under Governor Tom Wolf’s jurisdiction beginning on Monday.

According to a memo sent out on Friday, all employees and contracted staff working indoors will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The governor’s office tells KDKA this is not a masking order like was issued by the Pennsylvania secretary of health, it’s an employee policy.

The decision was made now that nearly all of Pennsylvania’s counties are seeing a high or substantial level of COVID-19 transmission.