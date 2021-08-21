Securities Licensing: The Growing Importance Of Regulation

What Is The Purpose Of An Adjuster’s License? And the Reasons for Its Importance. Calgary, Canada, suffered tremendous thunder and hailstorms in mid-June 2020, causing extensive damage to property and cars. In the midst of the pandemic and an increase in natural disasters in the area, the Canadian Independent Adjuster Association (CIAA) saw more than 300 qualified adjusters arrive in Calgary to help with the hailstorm’s damage. More than 100 of these adjusters were American citizens, according to the CIAA and the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), sparking a debate about whether allowing American adjusters to assist is necessary at a time when the Canadian federal government strongly discourages travel and movement of people.