Securities Licensing: The Growing Importance Of Regulation

By Adriaan Brits
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe push for more progressive regulation for securities licensing in the United States has been on the rise since the Democrats took office in January this year. The inauguration of then-President-elect Joe Biden saw a sharp increase of new regulations and changes to private and public securities in the U.S. With cryptocurrency taking off, and digital assets becoming more commonplace, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler has investors worried as he’s looking to fuel increased regulation for cryptocurrencies which will likely hurt other securities trading volumes and scare off new investors.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Securities#Financial Advisors#Democrats#Sec#Finra#Nasaa#Sie
