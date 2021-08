Jon Rahm is back on the PGA Tour this week, playing in his first event since a positive Covid-19 test kept him out of the Tokyo Olympics. Missing out on the Games was a tough pill to swallow for Rahm, who would have given Spain a strong chance at a medal. Making matters worse, it was also the second time this summer a positive Covid-19 test sidelined him. But Rahm says this most recent instance was different.