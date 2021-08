Watch: Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update. Following her year of health, Rebel Wilson is opening up about a pivotal point in her life. On Aug. 18, the Bridesmaids actress shared a throwback photo of herself to Instagram, writing, "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!." In the pic posted, the star is seen posing alongside tennis player Novak Djokovic. "I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest," she noted. "Being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions."