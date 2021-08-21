Prayer vigil held at the Capitol for Afghanistan

"Lansing Loves Afghans" was the message on Saturday as a prayer service was held at the Capitol building for Afghanistan.

The prayer service began at First Presbyterian Church, people walked from Ottawa Street to the Capitol, holding signs that read, “Afghans are welcome here.”

Yasmeen Ludy People walking from First Presbyterian Church, to the capitol for the prayer vigil for Afghanistan.

"We actually had some, some Afghans who came to us and said we need to do something when all of this was going on in Kabul people were feeling very helpless," said Judi Harris, director of refugee services for St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

Yasmeen Ludy People standing on the steps of the capitol, holding signs.

Harris said the Afghan community wanted to do something peaceful, they decided a prayer vigil was the best option. The All Faith Alliance for Refugees and the Afghan Association of Michigan came together to make it happen.

Yasmeen Ludy People walking to the capitol for the prayer vigil for Afghanistan.

"I needed to be with my people at this time that my people need my support, and bring them together and show that there is a lot of people who cares about Afghans or Afghanistan, that they will support, and pray for them," said Yusuf Sultani, president of the Afghan Association of Michigan.

Sultani and Harris are both encouraging people to donate money, furniture, or whatever they can to help the incoming Afghanistan refugees.

