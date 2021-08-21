Cancel
Beaver County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BEAVER AND TEXAS COUNTIES At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Baker, or 13 miles south of Liberal, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Guymon, Hooker, Goodwell, Tyrone, Optima, Hardesty, Hough, Adams, Boyd, Floris, Bryans Corner, Baker, Turpin and Balko. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

