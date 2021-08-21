A 12-year-old from Pocatello has been found safe after an Amber alert issued

Koda Burky has now been found safe and the AMBER Alert has been canceled, according to a tweet from ISP Alerts.

An Amber alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy who has allegedly been kidnapped from the scene of a double homicide in Pocatello, Id.

Koda Burky was last seen wearing tie-dye Mickey Mouse sweatpants and a tie-dye Bart Simpson t-shirt at 961 Hiline Rd.

According to Idaho State Police, Burky is considered to be in imminent danger.

If you have any information on the wereabouts of this child, please contact

208-234-6100 or 911 immediately.

This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we receive them.