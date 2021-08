On August 17, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Indiana State Trooper William Carlson was patrolling near US-41 and SR-114 in Newton County. Trooper Carlson observed a blue Hyundai Sonata driving at a speed much lower than the posted speed limit, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. As Trooper Carlson observed the vehicle, it came to an abrupt stop at the intersection where the traffic controls did not require traffic to stop. After performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, Trp. Carlson developed probable cause to conduct further investigation into the driver’s behavior. The driver was identified as Aeisha Chapman, 46, from Lafayette, Indiana.