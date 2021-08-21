Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

"Grace Under Fire" Star Reveals She's Broke & on the Verge of Homelessness

By Jaimie Etkin
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brett Butler was the star of one of the most successful comedies of the mid-1990s, Grace Under Fire, but since the show ended in 1998, the actor says it's been struggle after struggle for her. In a new revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Butler says she left Hollywood for a quieter life in Georgia, but returned to L.A. when money ran out. Now, at 63, she's at risk of being evicted. Read on to find out how Butler wound up in such a difficult position and what happened to her fortune.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 1

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pinsky
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Crowdfunding#Depression#Thr#Abc#Post Grace Under Fire#Men And Anger Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend. The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘AGT’: Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski Quits, Cancer Battle ‘Takes A Turn’

Sad news for America’s Got Talent fans as Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, announces her exit from the Season 16 competition. The incredibly talented young woman had a very touching story and was a fan favorite. So, this hasn’t been very easy or happy news for AGT viewers. Jane Marczewski, however, had to do what she thought was best for her health. Unfortunately, that was NOT continuing to compete in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mom' Star Working on New CBS Sitcom

Mom star Jaime Pressly will reportedly make a return to your TV screens. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Pressly will star in another show for CBS titled The Porch. The new series is reportedly based on an original idea from the actor herself. Based on the official logline for the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

See Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca, Who's an Actor & Reality TV Alum

At 91 years old, actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood has been a Hollywood mainstay for six decades and is still directing and starring in movies. He's also had quite the complicated romantic history over the years and is a father of eight, including 28-year-old Francesca Eastwood. Clint shares Francesca with his Unforgiven co-star Frances Fisher, who he dated for six years in the '90s.
CelebritiesABC Action News

Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95

The former child actor Jane Withers, who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died. She was 95. Withers' daughter, Kendall Errair, says her mother died on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones in...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Saginaw Grant Cause of Death Revealed: Johnny Depp's Co-star Dead at 85

Saginaw Grant, Johnny Depp's co-star in "The Lone Ranger," has died. He was 85. Sources confirmed this week that Grant died on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood. His publicist and friend, Lanie Carmichael, delivered the news to Associated Press. Carmichael added that Saginaw Grant's cause of death...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Spartacus Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman Dead at 33

The world is mourning a TV personality. Francis "Frankie" Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who appeared on the Starz series Spartacus, died on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia at the age of 33. The late performer's team from agency Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.
ReligionPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity Scientologists and Stars Who Have Left the Church

Through the years, the Church of Scientology has recruited countless celebrities to become members. In the 1950s, founder L. Ron Hubbard created what became known as “Project Celebrity,” a written program that offers rewards to Scientologists who bring in some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The controversial religion also...

Comments / 1

Community Policy