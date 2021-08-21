Cancel
Warner Robins, GA

Sacred Heart Catholic School gets new soccer field

13WMAZ
 7 days ago

One school in Warner Robins now has a new soccer field.

Sacred Heart Catholic School held a ribbon cutting for the new field Saturday morning.

Boys and girls ages 4 and up are able to register and play.

"It's really great because I signed up for the girls soccer team for the school so it'll be great to know that we don't have to travel to another field every time we can just walk here and have our practices here and on a new field where we'll always have the grass cut," soccer player Estrella Godoy said.

You don't need to be a student at the school to participate. Sacred Heart Soccer Association accepts players from throughout the local area.

The season runs from August through November.

