Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Banking chiefs head for the hills in bid to leave cheap money behind

By Richard Partington
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5gNk_0bZ4e9Dm00
A life of adventuring, Massachusetts, US - Aug 2016<br>MANDATORY CREDIT: Kyle Finn Dempsey/Rex Shutterstock. Editorial Use Only. No stock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kyle Finn Dempsey/REX/Shutterstock (5824400a) Road to Jackson Hole, Wyoming A life of adventuring, Massachusetts, US - Aug 2016 **Full Story Available. Please contact your account manager for written feature.** The ‘commute’ usually conjures up images of a crammed tube or traffic jams, but for Kyle Finn Dempsey a kayak is all he needs. The young photographer from the Berkshires in Massachusetts, US, spends his days travelling up rivers and spotting bald eagles along the east coast of America. Photograph: Finn Dempsey/REX/Shutterstock

It is credited with preventing the worst global recession since at least the second world war from turning into something far worse. But after the injection of trillions of dollars into financial markets to cushion the blow from Covid-19, the era of quantitative easing could be coming to an end.

This week, attention will turn to the gathering of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole for clues about how the US Federal Reserve plans to bring its vast QE bond-buying programme to an eventual halt after more than a year of emergency stimulus.

Regarded as “Davos for central bankers” since its inception in the 1970s, the annual meeting in the remote Wyoming resort will have a different flavour this year as the pandemic holds back a return to normal.

The Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, will not attend, as would be usual, and there will be no Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank . Due to Covid disruption, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, organiser of the bash, is holding a smaller event this year, focusing on a domestic list of speakers.

But investors will still watch the meetings closely to gauge the future of global monetary policy, knowing that if the American central bank changes course, the world economy tends to follow.

Leading central banks now own more than £18tn in government bonds and other assets, an increase of more than 50% on pre-pandemic levels

Early indications came last week after the Fed signalled that it was edging closer to reducing its pandemic-era bond-buying, in a development that rattled global markets . The Fed is buying $120bn (£88bn) a month in US government bonds and mortgage-backed securities to keep longer-term interest rates low and the bond markets functioning smoothly. But most officials now favour cutting back the scale of purchases later this year.

This brings this week’s Jackson Hole speech by the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, into much sharper focus, with investors looking for any stronger hints about the timing and scale for “tapering”, the term used to describe scaling back QE.

Prophecies for the beginning of the end have been made before, however, while the scale of QE has continually been ratcheted up since the 2008 financial crisis, and was pushed into overdrive by the pandemic.

Last month, the House of Lords economic affairs committee warned that the Bank of England was risking becoming “addicted” to creating money and needed to come clean about its exit strategy. Jackson Hole could help turn that tide, though most economists believe the end of QE remains some distance away, and that scaling it back will be a slow and steady process.

In the US, some investors believe Powell will say little of substance this week, preferring to wait till the autumn to give the Fed more time to see how the US economy deals with the spread of the Delta variant.

Leading central banks now own more than £18 trillion in government bonds and other assets, an increase of more than 50% on pre-pandemic levels: this is an eye-watering expansion from the financial crash more than a decade ago. Since the start of the pandemic, the Fed’s balance sheet has more than doubled to $8tn (£5.9tn). The European Central bank has total assets worth more than €8tn (£6.8tn), the Bank of Japan has about 722tn yen (£4.8tn), while the UK has doubled its QE programme to £895bn.

Critics would point out that, despite the flood of cheap money, more than a decade of meagre growth has followed the 2008 crisis, as QE only succeeded in pumping up asset prices – benefiting owners of shares and property most. However, the post-2008 recovery was sapped by governments launching damaging austerity policies, while central bankers argue QE helped avoid worse job losses.

That the focus is shifting to how central banks will scale down their money-printing illustrates just how far the world economy has come since the first identified Covid case.

However, it also comes at a delicate moment as the economic rebound from lockdown fades, with risks from the Delta variant and disruption to supply chains hitting growth. Though Jackson Hole could mark the beginning of the end for quantitative easing, expect this final act to be an extremely lengthy one.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#World Economy#Chiefs#The Us Federal Reserve#Qe#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#The Federal Reserve Bank#American#Fed#European Central#The Bank Of Japan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
ElectionsThe Guardian

Republican election audits have led to voting system breaches, experts say

Republican efforts to question Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020 have led to voting system breaches experts say pose a risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems softwares used for designing ballots, configuring voting machines and tallying results were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell, a Trump ally who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election.
Businessetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Higher as Traders Wait on Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. Treasuries and related exchange traded funds were slightly higher Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole summit as investors waited on a potential outline on the central bank’s bond tapering outlook. On Thursday, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) was flat and the Vanguard...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

This Is The Most Affordable Way To Get Into Bitcoin

Saving money used to be a simple and standard practice - park your cash in a bank account and watch it grow. The 1926 book “The Richest Man in Babylon” famously advocates putting aside just 10% of your income to start building wealth. For a variety of reasons, the wisdom of saving is slipping away from our culture.
EconomyWashington Post

It’s time to let the U.S. economy stand on its own two feet

The U.S. economy continues to recover, despite the growing uncertainty caused by the resurgence of the coronavirus delta variant. Payrolls grew by an average of more than 800,000 jobs in the three-month period ending July 31. The unemployment rate stands at 5.4 percent, a drop of more than three-fifths since the 14.8 percent peak hit in April 2020. To be sure, the data reflects the fact that many people have dropped out of the labor force, but even that negative phenomenon seems to be diminishing in recent weeks. Much of the progress reflects extraordinary interventions by the Federal Reserve at the beginning of the crisis; yet that very fact implies it’s getting safer for the Fed to curtail some support.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed Chairman doubles down on loose money as inflation rages

Precious metals markets are rallying on some early Friday remarks from Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve chairman is speaking at the Jackson Hole virtual gathering of central bankers Friday and Saturday, and he started off by emphasizing the view that high inflation readings will come down soon. There is still...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Is the Fed So Focused on One?

These days, if you hear economists arguing about “the taper,” chances are they’re not talking about pants or haircuts but about central banks. The question is when the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global peers will start to pull back on the massive bond-buying programs they unleashed in 2020, when economies staggering under the pandemic needed all the stimulus central banks could give. Alongside that is whether it can be done without triggering the kind of “taper tantrum” that roiled markets worldwide in 2013 when the Fed hinted at an end to a similar program that had started during the global financial crisis.
Businesskdal610.com

Exit game: Central banks’ shift from crisis policies gathers momentum

(Reuters) – While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve to start reversing its ultra-loose policy stance, recent moves by a clutch of other central banks signal the days of pandemic-era accommodation are already numbered even as COVID-19 continues to impede smooth economic recoveries around the world. South Korea’s...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Wait for Fed Jackson Hole Summit

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole summit as investors looked for signs about when the central bank will begin to tighten its policy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note lost less than a basis point to 1.346% at...
BusinessTelegraph

Philip Morris chief attacks critics as Vectura bid tests investors

The chief executive of Philip Morris International has lashed out at opponents of his widely condemned bid for the British inhaler maker Vectura, accusing them of “settling old scores” against the tobacco industry. Jacek Olczak claimed critics of the £1.1bn takeover, which include the charities Asthma UK and the British...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly Ahead of Powell's Fed Summit Speech

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at this year's virtual Jackson Hole summit at 10 a.m. ET. The July personal consumption expenditures price index, which shows any changes in the prices of good and services purchased by consumers, is due to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. U.S....
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Bank of America Says Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag Is Leaving at the End of the Year

Two trusted deputies of Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan will depart at the end of the year, setting up a succession race among the company's top managers. Tom Montag, 64, who is chief operating officer and leads the global banking and markets division, as well as Anne Finucane, 69, the bank's vice chairman, are both retiring, the bank said Thursday in a release.
Electionsreviewjournal.com

CARTOON: Biden leaves U.S. credibility behind

U.S. global credibility has been severely damaged by the Biden administration’s disastrous Afghanistan debacle. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

ANNA Money chooses Currencycloud for international banking experience

ANNA Money has joined forces with Currencycloud to add to the international banking experience for entrepreneurs and small businesses. The Currencycloud solution for ANNA Money means they are able to offer customers international banking connected to their ANNA Money account without extra layers getting in the way. The multi-currency account also offers customers the ability to pay and receive in GBP, USD, and EUR with the Currencycloud Spark integration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy