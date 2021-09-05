CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The OTEV curse is broken, but Alyssa’s chances of winning ‘Big Brother 23’ look slim

By Joyce Eng
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MhF8_0bZ4dyg100

Alyssa Lopez won OTEV this week on “ Big Brother 23” — or technically, she was thrown it by Kyland Young , who wanted her to win so he could get the second Veto since he bet on her in Veto Derby. No matter, she’s still in the “BB” record books now as an OTEV champ. The good news for her is that the OTEV curse has been broken, by Cody Calafiore last year, but the bad news is that she’s unlikely to pull a Cody and win the whole shebang.

Until Cody last season, nobody had won the iconic Veto comp and gone on to win the season. OTEV was introduced in Season 7, the first all-stars installment, in 2006 and has been played every year except Season 10. Here are all the OTEV champs:

Season 7: Janelle Pierzina
Season 8: Eric Stein
Season 9: Ryan Quicksall
Season 11: Jeff Schroeder
Season 12: Enzo Palumbo
Season 13: Adam Poch
Season 14: Dan Gheesling
Season 15: Elissa Slater
Season 16: Zach Rance
Season 17: Liz Nolan
Season 18: Michelle Meyer
Season 19: Mark Jansen
Season 20: Tyler Crispen
Season 21: Tommy Bracco
Season 22: Cody Calafiore
Season 23: Alyssa Lopez

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’ episode 18 recap: Alyssa wins OTEV

Before Cody won the second all-stars season last year, Dan, the Season 10 champ, was the only person to have won OTEV and the game, but they were in different seasons. Dan, who finished second on Season 14, is one of four runner-ups, alongside Ryan, Liz and Tyler.

Alyssa won’t have to fret over the dreaded OTEV curse, but the odds are stacked against her at the moment to make it two years in a row of OTEV champs winning the game. Unlike Cody, she’s not in her season’s dominant alliance, the Cookout, much less the leader of it. Not only does she not know the Cookout exists, but she has no idea it’s plotting her demise to get its members to the final six to guarantee a Black winner. She’s a pawn in their game, Xavier ‘s plus-one whom they’ll cut eventually if things go according to plan — and so far they are.

Still, even if you pretend the Cookout doesn’t exist, it’s not like Alyssa’s chances would be extraordinarily better. There are still nine other people besides her now, and it’s not like Cody breaking the curse will kick off a new streak of OTEV champs winning the game. The stars have to align. It’ll happen again, but by the looks of it right now, probably not this year.

PREDICT who will win ‘Big Brother 23’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 3

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
446
Followers
504
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Jansen
Person
Tommy Bracco
Person
Jeff Schroeder
Person
Cody Calafiore
Person
Janelle Pierzina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curse#The Looks#Big Brother#Veto Derby#Otev Champs#Cookout#Gold Derby#Apple Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ winner predictions: Tiffany Mitchell falls out of 1st place and is overtaken by …

After five straight weeks of being ranked the most likely houseguest to win Season 23 of “Big Brother,” Tiffany Mitchell has been dethroned. The 40-year old phlebotomist from Detroit has been called one of the greatest masterminds to ever set foot in the house, but her quest for the $750,000 grand prize could be in jeopardy. Tiffany has butted heads with her Cookout alliance and is seen as a bully by some of her housemates. Taking all of that into consideration, loyal viewers making their predictions at Gold Derby have dropped Tiffany from the top spot in favor of the...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And How The Double Eviction Twist Will Change The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds. Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother Houseguests had no trouble at all sending Sarah Beth Steagall home, and her eviction put The Cookout one step closer to its goal of reaching the Final 6. Of course, another week means an opportunity for things to go awry, especially with the huge double eviction twist that Julie Chen Moonves announced at the end of the eviction episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Are We Getting Another Showmance on 'Big Brother' Season 23?

First, there was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. Then, there was Derek Xiao and Hannah Chaddha, despite their anti-showmance attitude. But while there have been several will-they-won't-they showmances on Big Brother Season 23, the one fans most recently got a glimpse of was one that they never expected. Article continues...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And How They Could Impact The Cookout In Week 7

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Big Brother Season 23's Week 7 Head of Household competition! Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother Season 23 cast sent Britini D'Angelo packing, which marked the end of a stressful Week 6 for some. The Cookout is more paranoid than ever that their alliance of six will be discovered, and many believe it's high time to trim the remaining Houseguests outside their ranks.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Will Probably Be Evicted Week 8

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 1st. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 23 has entered the final stretch, and the next couple of weeks will give us a good idea of who in the house currently actually has a legitimate chance to win $750,000. Of course, someone currently in the house will have their fate decided sooner rather than later, as either Kyland Young or Sarah Beth Steagall is headed to the jury house on Thursday.
TV & VideosCanyon News

“Big Brother 23” And ‘The Cookout’ Alliance

HOLLYWOOD—I wrote a column a few weeks ago about the mechanisms of the CBS reality competition series “Big Brother.” I promised I would address my thoughts behind the dominant alliance of the “Big Brother 23” game, ‘The Cookout’ and their quest to crown the first African-American/Black winner of the game. Hey, I use the term interchangeably, even though I prefer African-American. I know what some of you will say Tamar Braxton was the first African-American winner, but that was for “Celebrity Big Brother” not proper BB.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Tiffany all but comes clean to Claire about the Cookout while Alyssa thinks she’s a ‘f—ing genius’

It only took until Week 9, but something finally isn’t going according to plan on “Big Brother 23.” Alyssa won the Veto on Saturday and obviously took herself off the block on Monday — despite a last-ditch effort from Tiffany to convince her to use it on Xavier — and so, because Tiff won’t go against the Cookout, Claire is now the renom and will go out the door on Thursday. The irony, of course, is that Tiff won this HOH, which she definitely did not have to win and wasn’t part of the Cookout’s plan, to try to protect Claire...
TV & VideosBig Brother 17

Adam Poch’s Big Brother 23 Player Rankings – Week 8

Another hurricane rocked the east coast of the United States this week – but unfortunately, that was more drama than we saw in the Big Brother 23 house this week. The High Rollers Room was ripe for creating some chaos as the winner this week could overthrow the HoH, but with the way the Cookout owns this season, like almost everything else – the Coup d’Etat was more Coup d’Blah! Tonight we go from 9 to 8 – and one of the non-Cookout HG has to throw this HoH – so there is only 1 possible scenario for a Cookout member to go home this week.
Sportssportswar.com

Ojiako is looking slim FWIW...

He did not carry a good weight last season after being injured. He looks much slimmer now, which means he has been able to put in work to get that weight off, which is a good indicator he is healthy. Im very excited to see his development this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy