The OTEV curse is broken, but Alyssa’s chances of winning ‘Big Brother 23’ look slim

Alyssa Lopez won OTEV this week on “ Big Brother 23” — or technically, she was thrown it by Kyland Young , who wanted her to win so he could get the second Veto since he bet on her in Veto Derby. No matter, she’s still in the “BB” record books now as an OTEV champ. The good news for her is that the OTEV curse has been broken, by Cody Calafiore last year, but the bad news is that she’s unlikely to pull a Cody and win the whole shebang.

Until Cody last season, nobody had won the iconic Veto comp and gone on to win the season. OTEV was introduced in Season 7, the first all-stars installment, in 2006 and has been played every year except Season 10. Here are all the OTEV champs:

Season 7: Janelle Pierzina

Season 8: Eric Stein

Season 9: Ryan Quicksall

Season 11: Jeff Schroeder

Season 12: Enzo Palumbo

Season 13: Adam Poch

Season 14: Dan Gheesling

Season 15: Elissa Slater

Season 16: Zach Rance

Season 17: Liz Nolan

Season 18: Michelle Meyer

Season 19: Mark Jansen

Season 20: Tyler Crispen

Season 21: Tommy Bracco

Season 22: Cody Calafiore

Season 23: Alyssa Lopez

Before Cody won the second all-stars season last year, Dan, the Season 10 champ, was the only person to have won OTEV and the game, but they were in different seasons. Dan, who finished second on Season 14, is one of four runner-ups, alongside Ryan, Liz and Tyler.

Alyssa won’t have to fret over the dreaded OTEV curse, but the odds are stacked against her at the moment to make it two years in a row of OTEV champs winning the game. Unlike Cody, she’s not in her season’s dominant alliance, the Cookout, much less the leader of it. Not only does she not know the Cookout exists, but she has no idea it’s plotting her demise to get its members to the final six to guarantee a Black winner. She’s a pawn in their game, Xavier ‘s plus-one whom they’ll cut eventually if things go according to plan — and so far they are.

Still, even if you pretend the Cookout doesn’t exist, it’s not like Alyssa’s chances would be extraordinarily better. There are still nine other people besides her now, and it’s not like Cody breaking the curse will kick off a new streak of OTEV champs winning the game. The stars have to align. It’ll happen again, but by the looks of it right now, probably not this year.

