Where are the stations with gas in my area ahead of Hurricane Henri?

FOX 61
 7 days ago

As Hurricane Henri continues to barrel toward Connecticut, residents are preparing for any potential destruction that the storm may bring when it makes landfall on Sunday afternoon.

Gas stations have been busy throughout the weekend as people fill up their cars in anticipation. Some FOX61 News viewers have reported that some gas stations might be running low.

FOX61 News has found a resource for residents who don’t want to drive all around town, trying to find which stations have gas and which don’t.

If you absolutely need to get gas, try using this Gas Buddy Tracker to find out where the shortages are. Just search for your zip code, and it will list which stations have fuel.

In the meantime, please follow the directives from city and town emergency personnel. In an event of an evacuation, follow the town’s exit strategy.

Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall on the eastern shoreline on Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for the Connecticut shoreline. If this happens, it would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Gloria.

Impacts include:
- Storm surge: 3 to 6 feet
- Flooding rain: 2"-6" around and to the west of where the storm tracks
- River flooding
- Damaging winds: hurricane conditions possible near and right of the storm's track
- Long duration power outages: From a combination of winds and a saturated ground

Hartford, CT
