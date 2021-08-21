Flood Advisory issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Yoakum FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated flooding from heavy rain that fell earlier. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The Plains West Texas Mesonet site located 3 miles north of Plains has recorded 0.59 inches, with 1 to 3 inches having fallen west of Plains over west-central Yoakum County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.