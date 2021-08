Most pregnant women in the US have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of Aug. 21, about 3 in 4 pregnant women aged 18-49 were unvaccinated, or in other words, 23.9 percent overall received at least one dose, per data from the agency’s Vaccine Safety Datalink. Vaccination coverage was reported lowest among Hispanic/Latina (19.2 percent) and Black pregnant women (11.7 percent), with higher coverage reported among Asian (35.2 percent) and White pregnant women (26.6 percent).