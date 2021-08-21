Cancel
Dickson County, TN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dickson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DICKSON COUNTY At 602 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 8 miles north of Dickson, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Dickson around 610 PM CDT. Burns around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Charlotte and Vanleer. This includes Interstate 40 near mile marker 173. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

