Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Dewey by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Dewey A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Custer and south central Dewey Counties through 630 PM CDT At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Thomas, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thomas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dewey County, OK
City
Thomas, OK
City
Dewey, OK
County
Custer County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy