Kevin Porter Jr. reacts to the rookies rated higher than him in NBA 2K22

2K Sports this week offered an early look at some of the player ratings in NBA 2K22 ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, and some players took exception with their early grades.

Actually, most players didn’t seem to agree with their initial ratings.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was among those that felt slighted by the early grade given to him and did not agree with his initial 77 overall rating. Porter felt as though his grade should have at least been in the 80s after his sophomore season with the Rockets.

To add insult to injury, Porter was a bit stunned to learn that some of the incoming rookies were given a higher overall rating. Cade Cunningham (80), teammate Jalen Green (79), Evan Mobley (78) and Jalen Suggs (77) were all either higher or equal to Porter.

He let his frustration known to Ronnie “2K” Singh, the director of the game.

Porter likely has a fair argument considering he has spent two seasons in the league. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 26 games last season and became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a game.

Of course, the three rookies rated higher than Porter each come into the season with great expectations but they still have yet to play in a game. In any case, perhaps the 77 overall rating will give Porter a little extra motivation this season in Houston.

