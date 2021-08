Impostors is a new game mode in Fortnite where ten players are pitted against each other and tasked with finding the impostors before they’re killed, all while completing various objectives around a fixed map. Sound familiar? Apparently, it hits a little close to home for the creators of the hit indie title Among Us, many of whom took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Epic appearing to blatantly rip off their design. While Fortnite’s Impostors game mode does have a few differences, many of the game’s mechanics seem almost copy-pasted into the game down to its “Trust Nobody” slogan and title.