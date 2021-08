A new home awaited the Raiders football organization in the 2020 season. The team went from the streets of Oakland to the glitz and glamour of Sin City. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, the “Just Win Baby” mentality did not seem to follow them east across the California/Nevada border. For the third straight season, they failed to break the .500 mark. It was also the 17th time in the last 18 seasons the franchise did not achieve a winning record. They played in a brand-new, state-of-the-art stadium in which no fans were there to cheer them along. Derek Carr still led this team at quarterback and Josh Jacobs still carried the load on the ground as he did in Oakland. One of the biggest surprises came with the emergence of tight end Darren Waller as a main pass-catching threat.