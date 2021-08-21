Cancel
Congress & Courts

Kentucky Supreme Court Rules New Laws Limiting Governor Power Have Merit

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rare Saturday session, Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruled that a slate of laws designed to challenge Governor Andy Beshear’s authority should not have been temporarily blocked in Franklin Circuit Court. And as such, the Kentucky Supreme Court ordered Franklin Circuit Court to lift its current injunction of Beshear’s mask...

