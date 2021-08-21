Massimiliano Allegri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Massimiliano Allegri that he is staying at Juventus, bringing an end to speculation surrounding his future at the Italian outfit. Ronaldo, who has a contract at Juventus until 2022, was heavily linked with an exit from the Serie A side earlier this summer. The Portuguese superstar had been linked with a move to a number of top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City, in recent months.www.90min.com
Comments / 0