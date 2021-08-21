Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Massimiliano Allegri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus

By Ali Shibil Roshan
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Massimiliano Allegri that he is staying at Juventus, bringing an end to speculation surrounding his future at the Italian outfit. Ronaldo, who has a contract at Juventus until 2022, was heavily linked with an exit from the Serie A side earlier this summer. The Portuguese superstar had been linked with a move to a number of top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City, in recent months.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Real Madrid#Italian#Serie A#Portuguese#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueComplex

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Manchester United

After a week of much speculation, Manchester United officially announced on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to the team at which he made his name. Ronaldo originally played for the team from 2003 to 2009, later spending just under a decade at Real Madrid until 2018. He most recently played with Juventus F.C. for a handful of years, and now he’s going back to his roots at Manchester United.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to leave Juventus to win the Champions League yet again and has never appreciated Max Allegri's defensive style... but Manchester City be warned - he is fickle, demanding and has no love for tactics

Cristiano Ronaldo may continue to train with professionalism at Juventus, but inside he is tired and nervous. His smiles on the pitch hide his desire to move this summer, and he already believes his chapter in Turin has come to an end. Described as a soap opera, this transfer saga...
SoccerSacramento Bee

Juventus loses at home to Empoli in 1st game after Ronaldo

Juventus slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to promoted Empoli in its first match without Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday. Leonardo Mancuso’s first-half goal was enough for the visitors to claim a shock victory and leave Juventus waiting for its first Italian league win of the season after two games. Juve opened with a disappointing 2-2 draw at Udinese last weekend.
Premier League90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Bids Farewell to Juventus Ahead of Manchester United Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post a heartfelt message to Juventus and their fans after it was announced he would be moving back to Manchester United this summer. Ronaldo is set to return to Old Trafford in an initial £13m deal, with add-ons of up to £7m. The 36-year-old spent three seasons with Juventus, scoring 81 league goals, and leading the Bianconeri to five titles – two Serie A, as many Supercoppa Italiana, and a Coppa Italia.
SoccerESPN

Juventus keen on USMNT's Weston McKennie to remain at club - Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said midfielder Weston McKennie can stay at the club amid uncertainty around his future. The United States international arrived in Turin on loan from Schalke under previous boss Andrea Pirlo last summer before making the move permanent in an €18.5 million deal in March. However, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for McKennie this summer.
UEFA90min.com

Juventus vs Empoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus begin life after Cristiano Ronaldo with a home match against Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. The legendary forward has agreed a return to Manchester United, and Massimiliano Allegri was already planning for this weekend without the Portugal captain anyway. His final contribution for the club was having a...
Premier League90min.com

Moise Kean will flourish at Juventus after Everton nightmare

There has rarely been a more opinion-splitting striker in recent football history than Moise Kean. In Italy, he is considered a future superstar of the game, and the man who had his Juventus destiny cruelly ripped from him. At Paris Saint-Germain, he averaged a goal every one and a half games, fitting in seamlessly when surrounded by some of the world's best players.
Premier League90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo to become highest earner in Premier League history

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the highest-paid player in Premier League history, following his shock return to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The 36-year-old seemed nailed on to join rivals Manchester City after announcing his intention to leave Juventus, but the Red Devils hijacked the deal at the last second to bring the former fan favourite back to Old Trafford.
UEFA90min.com

Hellas Verona 1-3 Inter: Player ratings as Joaquin Correa bags brace on Nerazzurri debut

Inter secured their second win in two games so far this season on Friday night, beating Hellas Verona 3-1 at the Bentegodi thanks to new signing Joaquin Correa's late heroics. I Nerazzurri started brightly, but they fell behind on 15 minutes, when Samir Handanovic's misplaced pass landed at the feet of Ivan Ilic, and the midfielder cooly dinked the ball over the shot-stopper.
UEFA90min.com

Thiago Silva Bemoans PSG's Decision to Sign Sergio Ramos

Thiago Silva has admitted that he was hurt by Paris Saint-Germain's decision to sign Sergio Ramos after not being offered a deal by the club despite the duo being close in age. The Brazilian left the French club last summer after his contract expired and joined Chelsea, helping them win...
UEFA90min.com

Man Utd's UEFA Champions League Fixtures, Date and Time in India

Manchester United were handed out their UEFA Champions League draw for the 2021-22 season on Thursday as the Red Devils were drawn in Group F alongside Villarreal, Atalanta and BSC Young Boys. Almost under 24 hours after the draw, United then went on to announce the incredible return of Cristiano...
Soccer90min.com

Real Madrid Put Eden Hazard Up For Sale to Fund Kylian Mbappe Move

Real Madrid have reportedly put Eden Hazard up for sale as they look to bring in Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. According to Goal, Carlo Ancelotti's side have submitted an improved bid of €170m for the 22-year-old after their opening offer was rejected. But the Ligue 1 giants have officially revealed that the Frenchman wants to leave the club after turning down a new contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy