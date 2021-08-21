Massimiliano Allegri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post a heartfelt message to Juventus and their fans after it was announced he would be moving back to Manchester United this summer. Ronaldo is set to return to Old Trafford in an initial £13m deal, with add-ons of up to £7m. The 36-year-old spent three seasons with Juventus, scoring 81 league goals, and leading the Bianconeri to five titles – two Serie A, as many Supercoppa Italiana, and a Coppa Italia.