In a move that might have children around the world asking "what's a hotline?," Disney has announced the debut of the Disney Princess Hotline, surprisingly this isn't . Confirmed in a press release today comes word that shopDisney has made the number live with fans able to call toll free to 1-877-70-DISNEY where they can hear "messages from five of their favorite Disney Princess characters including Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Moana, and Tiana." The Disney Princess Hotline will be available for one week through August 29. This is a different character hotline from 1-877-7-MICKEY which lets fans hear messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.