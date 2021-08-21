Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Outfest: Documentary ‘AIDS Diva’ Celebrates Life, Pioneering Work Of “Blatantly Honest” LGBT Activist Connie Norman

By Matthew Carey
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

A quarter century after the passing of HIV-AIDS activist Connie Norman, she’s being remembered for her relentless battle to curtail the disease and to combat homophobia and transphobia.

The outspoken figure in ACT UP/LA is the subject of the new documentary AIDS Diva: The Legend of Connie Norman , which made its Los Angeles premiere Saturday at the Outfest film festival. Dante Alencastre directed the film about a woman known for her “blatant honesty” about the challenges she had faced.

“She had a life experience of oppression and also overcoming all those obstacles—living on the streets, addiction, sex work,” Alencastre told Deadline. “When she came to ACT UP… she found a family, a family that looked up to her because she made sure she was schooling everybody… She was really a pioneer, supporting and making sure that her siblings and her children would be taken care of properly, as a proud trans woman living with HIV herself.”

Beginning in the late 1980s, Norman led protests to demand greater funding for HIV research and treatment, an uncompromising campaign that sometimes got her arrested at public protests and removed from meetings where local and state officials discussed—or avoided discussing—the urgent issue.

“I think we need to get pissed off,” Norman says in an archival interview in the film. “And then once we really understand that that anger is justified, we’ll go out and find our own channels for it.”

Norman became a particularly effective public speaker and debater who was not afraid to engage with conservative or anti-LGBT audiences. In fact, she almost seemed to relish it.

“Connie made herself available to talk about her life in a way that was not pleading, that was proud,” her friend and fellow activist, Rabbi Robin Podolsky, recalls in the documentary. “At the same time you kind of had to succumb to her inexorable kindness. She was so warm and loving while not giving an inch.”

In 1991 Norman began hosting an evening radio show on XEK-AM focused on LGBT issues, the first program of its kind in Los Angeles. She also hosted a weekly TV show on cable television. Alencastre drew from those sources for his film, as well as an archive of materials held by Peter Cashman, a close friend of Norman’s and founding member of ACT UP/LA. The video trove illuminates Norman’s inclusive embrace of humanity.

“The thing I loved the most watching the archival footage day after day was how prescient her wisdom was and how her moral compass included everyone,” Alencastre noted. “It wasn’t like she was just saying, ‘Trans, trans, trans.’ She was including everybody who was being oppressed at the time… Our community was totally demonized and not given the proper care either by the government, or the city government or the mayor, city council and that’s why ACT UP rose, because it was people being fed up. And Connie was in the vanguard of that.”

The film previously played at festivals in London and Seoul. And it will continue traveling the world.

“Next we’re going to Sydney [Australia], and Denmark, and Mexico City and Palm Springs, Glasgow, New York, Atlanta,” Alencastre said. “That’s what the film’s about, is to make her legacy continue because especially trans youth are still being attacked… Connie would be on the streets marching and asking for their rights and for their dignity and for equality for the young lives to be visible and respected.”

Alencastre directed and produced AIDS Diva: The Legend of Connie Norman (the moniker “AIDS Diva” is one Norman gave herself). John Johnston is credited as producer, writer and researcher. Editors include Andrew Kimery, Marco Nieves, Priscila Alegria Nunez, and Mark Dashnawd. The music was composed by Jase Hill, Merissa Magdael-Lauron, and Mobygratis (the latter is a service of musician Moby, which provides access to his music free of charge to “independent and non-profit filmmakers, [and] film students”).

Discussions about potential distribution of AIDS Diva are pending.

“I’m always open to anybody that comes with a plan,” Alencastre said. “My ideal is to bring it to all those communities, all those states that need to hear her story. They need to see her fire, they need to see her motherly love, her bridge-building, her compassion and empathy.”

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Diva#Documentary Film#Trans People#Rabbi#Xek Am#Act Up La#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
Related
TV & VideosEsquire

What Is Exodus International, the Ex-Gay Christian Group at the Center of Netflix's Pray Away?

Over the course of nearly 40 years, a group called Exodus International had a chokehold on the "ex-gay" movement—a religious push suggesting that with work and therapy, people in the LGBTQ+ community could "undo" their queerness. Though the group had varying levels of influence from its 1976 founding to its 2013 dissolution, Exodus International is undoubtedly one of the most damaging Christian organizations to exist in the last half-century. Netflix's newest documentary Pray Away, from executive producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, and director Kristine Stolakis, picks the organization apart eight years after it officially came to a close.
Theater & DanceSeattle Times

‘Ailey’ review: Revealing documentary explores the life of ‘Pied Piper of modern dance’

He was, Cicely Tyson’s warm voice told the audience at the Kennedy Center Honors in 1988, “a Pied Piper of modern dance.” Choreographer Alvin Ailey, who founded Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958, spent his relatively short life bringing dance to the world: through his company’s international tours; through his constant dedication to educational outreach; and through the millions of audience members who saw, in dances like his sublime “Revelations,” Ailey’s vision of Black life as universal art.
Societykpfa.org

Queer Women and Lesbians on the Land

Today we focus on young queer and lesbian women who are creating alternative communities on both rural and urban land. First we talk to Claire Ryan about her experience living on Outland, which is 1,000 acres of women’s land in New Mexico founded over 30 years ago by Jae Haggard, editor of Maize, the lesbian country magazine and communication hub for women living or interested in living on Land, and her partner at the time, Lee.
EntertainmentLaredo Morning Times

Elliot Page Says 'But I'm a Cheerleader' Helped Him Overcome 'Shame and Self-Hatred' About LGBTQ+ Identity

Elliot Page says films like “But I’m a Cheerleader” offered relief from some of his struggles as a young LGBTQ+ person. “I for one know that without the various representation that I was able to stumble upon as a kid and a teenager — there was very little — I just don’t know if I would have made it,” he said while receiving Outfest’s Achievement Award on Sunday at the film festival’s closing night gala in Los Angeles. “I don’t know if I would have made it through the moments of isolation and loneliness and shame and self-hatred that was so extreme and powerful and all-encompassing that you could hardly see out of it.
Moviesintomore.com

“Surviving Voices” Mini-Documentaries Tell the Ongoing Story of AIDS

2021 marks the 40th year of the AIDS epidemic, a tragedy that has taken more than 700,000 U.S. lives since its first case was reported in 1981. The National AIDS Memorial Surviving Voices storytelling initiative is ensuring that those lives don’t go forgotten, and neither do those still living with HIV/AIDS today.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Simon Callow accuses LGBTQ+ group Stonewall of ‘tyrannical’ views on transgender self-identification

Simon Callow has accused Stonewall of taking a “strange turn to the tyrannical” over its views on self-identification for transgender people.The actor and gay rights campaigner claimed that an “extraordinarily unproductive militancy” now surrounds the LGBTQ+ charity. As reported by The Times, Callow said that the organisation’s stance on self-identification for transgender people risks infringing women’s rights and “could put pressure on young gay people to transition”.The Four Weddings and a Funeral star – who was involved in the anti-government protests that led to the 1989 foundation of Stonewall – said: “I shouldn’t have to fear in that way.“This...
Books & LiteratureRefinery29

Life Lessons To Be Learned From A 91-Year-Old Activist

At 91, Selma James has been an activist for longer than I’ve been alive, times three. A Jewish woman born in New York, in 1952 she published her first book, A Woman’s Place, aged just 22 – a radical piece of work underlining the frustrations of women's lives in the home and the significance of their unwaged labour as housewives and mothers. Her new book, Our Time Is Now: Sex, Race, Class, and Caring for People and Planet, immortalises her greatest hits throughout her illustrious career and is packed with riveting speeches and interviews.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Outfest Trans and Nonbinary Summit Celebrates the Post-‘Pose’ Era of Queer Representation

On Saturday afternoon, Outfest attendees gathered on Sunset Boulevard’s Directors Guild of America for the festival’s fifth annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit. Following a week of film screenings, premieres and events, the summit featured multiple programs including a panel — “Post-Pose: The Future of Trans and Nonbinary Storytelling” — followed by a screening of shorts by emerging trans filmmakers and a table read premiere of Razor Tongue season two. The afternoon opened with a keynote address by trans activist and filmmaker Tourmaline. “The future is happening. It is limitless,” Transparent producer Zackary Drucker said. “I think that the trans and nonbinary...
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

Revered Artist Celebrated for Life’s Work, Kindness

This column is a tribute to a humble man whose art and spirit has touched people like me and many of his friends and admirers in South Pasadena and around the world. John August Swanson is 83 and is getting hospice care for final stage heart failure at St. John of God Care Center in Los Angeles, according to his assistant, Andrew Shimmin.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Gay Espionage Series 'Q-Force' Lacks a Central Presence to Pull It Together: TV Review

If quality were measured in good intentions, “Q-Force” might be the show of the year. Netflix’s new animated series sets out to tell a James Bond-style espionage tale about a gay man, Steve Maryweather (Sean Hayes), who’s been marginalized from a fictionalized version of the CIA — here called the AIA — due to his sexuality. After years of isolation in the West Hollywood station thanks to a homophobic agency chief (Gary Cole), Steve gets vouched for by a mentor (Laurie Metcalf) and ends up taking his group of queer spies around the world. He fights both to protect the planet from evildoers and to make room in the tradecraft complex for queer people.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Film Independent Sets All-Female Cohort For Episodic Lab, Names Recipient Of Alfred P. Sloan Grant

Film Independent has selected six women from underrepresented communities for its fifth annual Episodic Lab, also naming the recipient of this year’s grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The writers selected, who will hone their original pilots during their time in the Lab, are Carmen Brie, Marissa Díaz, Razan Ghalayini, Steph Ouaknine, Lisa Sanaye Dring and Anna Vecellio. Vecellio is also the recipient of the $10,000 Alfred P. Sloan Episodic Grant, and will use these funds to support the development of her pilot, Mary Mallon, uncovering the true story of the Irish-born cook otherwise known as Typhoid Mary. This year’s Episodic Lab will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy