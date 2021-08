August 27, 2021 - The popular Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek will no longer bring its long-awaited multimedia tour to the Mahaffey Theater. Created by father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the Emmy Award-winning series originally aired on CBS before Netflix bought the rights. The farewell tour was first scheduled to stop in St. Pete in May, with a second date added due to the high demand for tickets. Hosted by the Levy’s and featuring most of the cast, the multimedia event was intended to bring a live, interactive experience and present an inside look of the series to fans. In a social media post, the Levy’s said the ongoing pandemic and varying state and local health mandates made rescheduling too difficult. The Mahaffey is in the process of issuing refunds, and all six seasons of the show can be streamed through Netflix.