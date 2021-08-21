Cancel
Florida State

Florida woman accused of stealing $200K Bentley from condo garage

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
A Florida woman is accused of stealing a Bentley sedan worth about $200,000, authorities said.

Sally Jo “Sajo” Davis, 52, of Plant City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of an occupied dwelling, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Davis entered a gated condominium in Clearwater Beach by following a resident’s vehicle into the parking garage while the gate was open, WFLA reported.

Surveillance video showed Davis walking into the building while a resident was leaving, the television station reported. According to police, Davis entered a penthouse suite through an unlocked door and took the keys to the Bentley.

Davis then found the luxury vehicle in the parking garage and allegedly drove it to her home, according to WFLA.

According to a police report, authorities located the Bentley on Tuesday at Davis’ home in Plant City a few days later and arrested her.

According to her LinkedIn page, Davis is a licensed Realtor in Hillsborough County. Her real estate license is inactive, according to WFLA.

She was released from jail after posting $15,000 bail, according to Pinellas County online booking records.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

