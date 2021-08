Brief South Oldham offensive drives led to mid-game defensive breakdowns in the Dragons’ season-opening loss on Aug. 20 at Christian Academy of Louisville. SOHS’ defense held firm early on – the Dragons held a 3-0 lead more than midway through the second quarter – but fatigue allowed the Centurions to score 24 unanswered points in the second and third quarters on their way to a 31-11 victory.