Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's athletic director is determined to see venues at full capacity this school year

Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – University of Wisconsin officials remain determined to see full attendance at campus athletic venues during the 2021-2022 academic year. “I am so excited for our fans to get back here in Camp Randall on Sept. 4 and get back to business,” athletic director Chris McIntosh told a crowd of several thousand fans who attended football practice Saturday morning.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Chris Mcintosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Camp Randall Stadium#University Of Wisconsin#Uw#Penn State#The University Of Oregon#West Division#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy