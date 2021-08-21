Wisconsin's athletic director is determined to see venues at full capacity this school year
MADISON – University of Wisconsin officials remain determined to see full attendance at campus athletic venues during the 2021-2022 academic year. “I am so excited for our fans to get back here in Camp Randall on Sept. 4 and get back to business,” athletic director Chris McIntosh told a crowd of several thousand fans who attended football practice Saturday morning.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
