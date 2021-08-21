Cancel
Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill returns from injury; Renato Nunez designated for assignment

By Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Detroit Tigers center fielder Derek Hill is back. Needing a spark defensively and on the bases, the Tigers reinstated the 25-year-old from the injured list Saturday before the second of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays. He has been sidelined since an Aug. 10 collision in the outfield in Baltimore with fellow outfielder Akil Baddoo, who is nearing his return from concussion protocol.

