Are you saying don't bake retarded loaves straight from the fridge?. Most bakers here who do a cold retard will bake from straight out of the fridge. Going from cold where much of the CO2 is dissolved in the dough along with the ethanol to suddenly hot gives explosive oven spring. Much of what you’re seeing with the more closed crumb in the center and more open at the ends is related to physics. There is more weight of dough at the center of a hearth loaf where it is thickest compared with the ends which tend to be shorter. So there is more dough weight to raise in the center compared to the ends. If I do a cold retard I always bake from cold with few exceptions such as baguettes where I have to divide and shape and then proof again.