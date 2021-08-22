Cancel
Houston, TX

Hottest stretch of summer weather before rain returns

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

Our hottest stretch of summer weather is ahead as many students head back to school this week.

Temperatures will warm in to the upper 90s today with plenty of sunshine.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

What can we expect for back to school weather on Monday?

Expect some sweaty kids at recess! Temperatures will again soar to near 100-degrees on Monday, and it's possible a Heat Advisory could be issued for the first day of school. The good news is you won't have to worry about any rain at drop off and pick up times.

When will the heat end?

October. All kidding aside, high temperatures will top out near 100 through Wednesday, then a higher chance of cooling downpours will return. We still expect highs in the 90s all week, but it will be more mid 90s than upper 90s.

What's the early outlook for next weekend?

Next weekend we'll be watching a big batch of tropical moisture moving toward Texas that could bring even higher rain chances for the last few days of August.

Is there anything to be concerned about in the tropics?

There are no concerns for Texas over the next five days, but we will be closely monitoring that area of tropical moisture mentioned above for potential tropical development. Meanwhile, Henri is set to make landfall late Sunday as a hurricane along New York's Long Island. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our daily tropical update .

NOAA has also released an updated outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

