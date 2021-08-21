Cancel
Houston, TX

2 shot at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects on the run, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
Authorities say they're investigating a shooting that injured two people at a business near the Galleria Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, two people were shot at the business located in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road. That address traces back to the Grotto Ristorante.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

No arrest has been made, but police say they're searching for the suspected shooter along Westheimer Road.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is reportedly heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

